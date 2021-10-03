Man arrested in shooting death of Utah football player from North Texas

Police arrested a man early Sunday in connection with the shooting death of Utah sophomore cornerback and former West Mesquite High School football star Aaron Lowe.

SALT LAKE CITY — Editor's note: The above video is from Sept. 26, 2021.

Homicide detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department located 22-year-old Buk M. Buk in Draper and booked him on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder and felony discharge of a firearm. Online jail records do not indicate if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The 21-year-old Lowe was shot at a house party early Sept. 26 after other, uninvited guests were asked to leave. A 20-year-old woman also was shot and critically injured at the party, which was thrown hours after the Utes beat Washington State 24-13.

William Smith, Aaron’s dad, spoke to WFAA last week about the tragic loss.

“His mother called me at 2:55 and she says, 'Well, we lost a child,'" William said. “There is nothing. And I tell you nothing, there’s nothing on this earth I don’t think worse than losing a child.”

He said Lowe knew from a young age he wanted to be a football player.

“He didn’t have two or three goals. Never heard him talk about anything but being a professional football player,” William said. “As a parent, you don’t want to boast, but he was, he was just that -- he was a great kid.”

Now he’s leaning on faith.

“My God makes no mistakes,” Smith said. “A lot of people of people serve a lot of Gods. But the God that I serve. He’ll take care of me and I know it.”

In San Antonio, Aaron's biological father Darwin Lowe is still processing the news. He spoke to Aaron before Saturday’s game.

“We was always communicating with each other,” Darwin said. “My mind is just rehearsing every single moment, every conversation that we had.”