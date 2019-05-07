WACO, Texas — Coffee (and Magnolia) lovers rejoice! Chip and Joanna Gaines are expanding their business ventures into the coffee scene.

"I love to stop into a coffee shop and take some time to soak in the space," Joanna Gaines wrote in a blog post. "Every coffee shop seems to create its own magical cozy world full of personality, character, and charm."

On Friday, Gaines tweeted out design photos of the Magnolia Press coffee shop coming to Waco in fall of 2019.

"When we evaluated what we felt was missing from the overall experience and how we could use the old building next door," Gaines wrote. "Everyone on our team agreed a good corner coffee shop would make the perfect fit."

The shop will be one block down from the Magnolia Silos and is part of the company's massive expansion in Waco.

The expansion will also include a home furniture store and retail village. It also plans to include a re-purposed church building, outdoor walkways as well as a recreation and reflection space.