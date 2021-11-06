Local resources to find a job as $300 federal unemployment credit ends in Texas

Around 500,000 people will be impacted by the federal pandemic unemployment aid ending in Texas on June 26.

TEXAS, USA — Texans who are unemployed will stop receiving the extra $300 weekly payment they've been getting from the federal government on Saturday, June 26. About 500,000 people will be impacted by the benefits ending.

The benefits are ending because Gov. Greg Abbott decided to opt Texas out of continued federal pandemic assistance. Abbott said he made the choice due to the number of unfilled jobs.

The Texas Workforce Commission said there are over 850,000 jobs available statewide. Their Workforce Solutions office in Austin gives people free career training and helps connect people with job opportunities. They expect a huge influx of people looking for work once the $300 benefit ends, so they say to apply as soon as possible!

“This is an environment where employees really have some choice about where they go to work, but it will not be that way forever,” said Tamara Atkinson, CEO of Workforce Solutions - Capital Area. “We are going to see some of these employment shortages close up. And so we want to help people connect to jobs and get the skills so that they can continue to be in demand in this really growing, hot market we have in Austin.”

Numbers from the Texas Workforce Commission show that over the past few months, more people are finding jobs. The Austin/Round Rock area has the second-lowest unemployment rate in the state at 4.2%. That's down slightly from the month before.

Here are a few local resources to help you land a job:

Workforce Solution Centers

Job Sites

Upcoming Job Fairs

Workforce Trainings

Child Care Options