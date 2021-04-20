Watch Live: Legislation to be filed honoring Vanessa Guillen

"Her story will leave a legacy that will see changes to better protect the men and women in the armed forces."

AUSTIN, Texas — The news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Stay with 6 News to watch the livestream of the conference here.

Texas Representative Christina Morales and other members of Legislature are going to hold a news conference at the Texas Capitol at 10:30 a.m. to talk about legislation they are filing in honor of the slain Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

The legislation is designed to enact change and reform to ensure that Guillen's story isn't repeated with another soldier.

"Though her life ended far too early, her story will leave a legacy that will see changes to better protect the men and women in the armed forces," a news release said.

HCR 51 and HB 4162 are direct results of the #IAmVanessaGuillen movement, which brought attention to her death and called for reform.

Guillen, 20, disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22, 2020. Her body was later found in East Bell County on June 30, 2020.

The suspect in the case, Spc. Aaron David Robinson, shot and killed himself the day after her body was found. He reportedly killed Guillen in an armory room on Fort Hood.

Another suspect in the case, Cecily Aguilar, was arrested over her alleged role in Guillen's death. Authorities say she reportedly helped her boyfriend, Robinson, bury Guillen's body.

Aguilar was charged with tampering with documents or proceedings and conspiracy to tamper with documents or proceedings. She pleaded not guilty, but could face up to 20 years per charge in federal prison if convicted.