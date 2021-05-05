City of Kyle one step closer to being dubbed 'Pie Capital of Texas' for 10 years

The City of Kyle hosts an annual Pie in the Sky Festival – which started in 2017 – celebrating all things pie.

AUSTIN, Texas — A resolution passed by the Texas Senate on Wednesday would designate the City of Kyle as the official "Pie Capital of Texas" for 10 years, beginning this year.

HCR 12, authored by Rep. Erin Zweiner, now heads to the Texas House for approval.

The City of Kyle hosts an annual Pie in the Sky Festival – which started in 2017 – celebrating all things pie and featuring hot air balloons, live music, local and statewide vendors as well as plenty of family-friendly activities.

The Kyle mayor has also proclaimed Jan. 23 as "Pie Day" in the City, according to HCR 12's text, not to be confused with March 14, which is unofficially dubbed as National Pi Day.

KVUE covered Kyle's Pie in the Sky Festival in 2018 and 2019.

"It is one of the best feelings to be part of a festival that brings people together that offers something for our community to do and helps to continue our brand of course as the pie capital," Kim Hilsenbeck, City of Kyle communications manager told KVUE in 2019. "To watch families out there having fun and dancing, to see people do the pie-eating contest, to see the awe that kids have the first time they see a hot air balloon for the first time – or maybe it's not their first time, but they're still – even as an adult you're like, 'Whoa, this is impressive.' It really warms your heart. It's a very fun place to be."

Kyle applied for a trademark with the U.S. Patent and Trade Office on "Pie Capital of Texas" in 2018, KVUE reported. The City later joined the American Pie Council and was later granted the pie-related trademark from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, HCR 12 says.

Businesses in Kyle get CertiPIEd, by completing an application and explaining their ideas for how to incorporate the pie brand into the business's marketing. For example, HCR 12 says the Hampton Inn gives out pie-shaped and scented candles to guests. Broadway Bank is sponsoring pie-eating contests, and Sky Realty Kyle presents pies to customers who buy a home.