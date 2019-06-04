Texas AG Paxton suing Planned Parenthood to return $10 million in Medicaid payments

The state claims Planned Parenthood knowingly received money from Texas Medicaid after being terminated from the program.

TEXAS, USA — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Planned Parenthood Federation of America and several Planned Parenthood locations in Texas.

According to the lawsuit, Planned Parenthood received $10 million in payments from the Texas Medicaid program, knowing they were not entitled to the payments and have not returned the payments.

In December 2016, the Texas Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General took Planned Parenthood off of the Medicaid program and by Feb. 1, 2017, the organization wasn’t allowed to be reimbursed by Texas Medicaid.

The lawsuit states that Planned Parenthood continued to submit requests for reimbursement by Texas Medicaid and continued to receive payments from them. This continued as Planned Parenthood awaited federal and state court action on their Medicaid provider termination, adding that Plant Parenthood "knew or should have known it was not a qualified Texas Medicaid provider by operation of Texas law."

It continues to say that Planned Parenthood committed an unlawful act as defined by the Texas Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act during that period after being terminated.

This lawsuit demands all money paid to Planned Parenthood for services between February 2017 and March 2021, which is estimated to be $10 million, with an addition of penalties for everyday they do not pay.

Read the full lawsuit here.