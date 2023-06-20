Ken Paxton's impeachment trial updates: Senate recesses without announcing rules

A committee of five Republicans and two Democrats has been drafting the rules for the impeachment trial.

TEXAS, USA — A special committee was expected to announce the rules of Ken Paxton's impeachment trial on Tuesday but instead spent most of the day in recess. They won't return until 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The rules of the impeachment trial can include details on what kind of evidence can be presented, how witnesses can be called and when the trial will actually start.

Back in May, the Texas House of Representatives voted 121-23 to impeach Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, alleging a pattern of misconduct and abuse of power. The vote immediately led to Paxton's temporary suspension from office, pending the outcome of the impeachment trial.

What we know

A committee of five Republicans and two Democrats has been drafting the rules for the impeachment trial.

Senators will act as the jury while 12 state representatives will act as prosecutors.

State Sen. Angela Paxton, the AG's wife, has confirmed she will participate in the trial.

Houston state Rep. Ann Johnson, who is one of the managers, said she's hoping for a trial that's transparent to the public.

Paxton's legal team, who is led by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, said there should be no live testimony, calling it a needless piece of showmanship.

High-profile Houston-based attorneys Dick DeGuerin and Rusty Hardin will present the Texas House's case in the impeachment trial.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will serve as the judge in this trial, but he also gets to set the rules.

Follow along with the latest on the impeachment trial.

Tuesday

9:08 p.m.: The Senate went into recess until 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

6:15 p.m.: The Senate was supposed to reconvene at 6 p.m., but instead recessed until 9 p.m.

1:03 p.m.: The Senate passed its version of a property tax reform bill.

11:22 a.m.: Today in the Senate chambers, we’re expecting to hear the rules that will govern the impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Monday

6:18 p.m.: State Sen. Angela Paxton, wife of Attorney General Ken Paxton, released a statement not fully confirming that she will vote in the possible impeachment of her husband but that “I will carry out my duties.”

10:15 a.m.: Paxton took to social media Monday and called the trial a "kangaroo court," before asking the public for donations to fight back.

"RINOS and far-left radicals have established a kangaroo court in the TX Lege. to eliminate America’s most conservative Attorney General. Help me fight back! Would you donate $1, $5, $50, $100 today to show Austin you are in this fight w/me? Follow the link below to donate TODAY," the tweet read.