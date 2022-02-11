Report: AG Ken Paxton opened at least 390 election crime cases between January 2020 and September 2022

The report by ProPublica states Paxton's office often finds no violations in these cases.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office has opened at least 390 cases of potential election crimes since January 2020.

According to a report by ProPublica, those cases have included both voters and election workers. Ten of those are criminal investigations into alleged crimes by election workers. Records obtained by the news outlet show Paxton's office often does not find any violations by voters or workers, but that he secured five election-related convictions between 2020 and September 2022.

In two cases, the attorney general's office tried unsuccessfully to indict election workers. ProPublica reported it was unclear how far the other eight investigations went and that as of mid-October, none of them had resulted in criminal charges.

According to the report, most of Paxton's election worker investigations result from allegations of obstructing a poll watcher, an action banned by Texas' controversial voting law Senate Bill 1 in 2021. The Lone Star State, per the report, is one of few states where blocking or limiting the movement of poll watchers can result in criminal penalties.

Experts told ProPublica investigations like Paxton's could bring participation down, slowing the elections process and also fostering distrust.

