International Leadership of Texas students sing at Texas State Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas — Charter school students serenaded Texas lawmakers on Monday afternoon.

More than 100 International Leadership of Texas (ILTexas) students showed off their musical talents by singing in the Texas State Capitol's rotunda.

The students sang "God Bless America" and "Lift Every Voice and Sing" in honor of Black History Month. The students also performed "Mo Li Hua," a traditional Chinese folk song, and "Cielito Lindo."

All ILTexas students learn English, Chinese and Spanish as part of their everyday curriculum.

SB 472 and HB 1707 both relate to the applicability of certain laws to open-enrollment charter schools. SB 90 relates to an application for the establishment of a new open-enrollment charter school campus or site, and HB 1572 relates to instructional facilities funding for certain open-enrollment charter schools.

ILTexas is a free public charter school that serves more than 22,000 kindergarten through 12th grade students at 21 campuses in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Cleveland and College Station areas.