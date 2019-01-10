BEAUMONT, Texas — Following devastating flooding in southeast Texas due to Tropical Depression Imelda, Austin Disaster Relief Network is sending help to areas badly hit by the storm.

ADRN will focus on helping Hankamer and the Beaumont area, ADRN said Oct. 1.

About 80% of the population in Hankamer, Texas, was impacted by flooding, according to ADRN. The town, which has a population of more than 3,000, will see ADRN members with badges and volunteers with the group. ADRN will serve residents there from Oct. 1 through Oct. 4.

RELATED: Beaumont emergency room floods in Imelda, keeps treating patients in makeshift ER

RELATED: Hay for horses: Uvalde woman delivers free hay to Humble rancher after Imelda

RELATED: Deshaun Watson invites football star who saved mom, toddler from Imelda's floods to Texans game

ADRN members will help Hankamer residents in identifying and connecting with resources and organizations offering clean-up services along with long-term recovery assistance. They will also help residents with short-term financial assistance and emotional and spiritual care.

Daniel Geraci, executive director of ADRN, said many of the families "feel hopeless" and are asking for help. He said the goal is to "restore hope to this community."

Starting Oct. 4 through Oct. 19, other ADRN teams will head to the Beaumont area to give door-to-door support to flooding victims.

VIDEO: Southeast Texas communities trying to recover after Tropical Depression Imelda

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Southbound I-35 reopens after man killed in crash involving 18-wheeler, Austin police say

Significant cold front possible next week

Round Rock ISD puts principal on leave amid allegations of racist and disparaging comments

16 students taken to hospital after mistakenly injected with insulin

Dell to pay $7M to settle wage discrimination case

Heading south for solutions: How San Antonio is helping its homeless population

2 children found dead in Temple home were there for days, police say