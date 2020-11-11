Shelter-in-place issued for neighborhoods near huge trash fire in northeast Houston

Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena says the fire is under control but not extinguished. HAZMAT teams are monitoring the air and water in the area as a precaution.

HOUSTON — A shelter-in-place was issued Wednesday for neighborhoods near a huge recycling business fire in northeast Houston.

Anyone within a half-mile radius of the fire in the 6800 block of Irvington should stay inside and keep their windows closed as a precaution. HAZMAT teams are monitoring the air and water in the area.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena said around 7:15 p.m. that the fire is under control but not extinguished.

Houston firefighters attacked the intense flames with heavy-duty pumper trucks.

The fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon at Independent Texas Recyclers on Irvington Boulevard near the Hardy Toll Road.

The thick black smoke could be seen from miles away and the smell has drifted into neighborhoods several miles away.

There are no reports of injuries.