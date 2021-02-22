How to sign up to make public comment as Texas Legislature discusses statewide electrical blackouts

Discussion in the Texas House is slated for Thursday, Feb. 25.

AUSTIN, Texas — There are no doubt millions of Texans are angry about the massive, statewide electrical grid failure last week as a severe winter storm froze the state for days and forced blackouts amid below-freezing temperatures.

Gov. Greg Abbott previously announced that he would call for an emergency item to get to the bottom of the issue. By doing so, he’s calling for an investigation into the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, to come up with solutions to make sure the state never experiences such a disaster again.

On Thursday, Feb. 25, at 9 a.m., the Texas House will be discussing the statewide blackouts, the contributing factors and the response. And you can play a role in that.

Texas residents can now make public comments to the respective House committees related to the matter. To qualify, individuals must:

acknowledge they are a Texas residence

acknowledge that the comments will be distributed to members of respective House committees and made publically available

affirm that comments submitted are true, and that false statements could constitute a criminal offense