How to report winter storm damages, apply for aid in Texas

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has an online survey individuals can fill out.

AUSTIN, Texas — In order to help Texans receive disaster recovery assistance from the federal government after the crippling winter storms last week, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has set up a self-reporting survey.

The survey is available in both English and Spanish. It applies to all businesses and residences across the state who suffered damage.

The survey will request some of the following information:

Whether you are reporting for a residence or for a business

Your name, phone number and email address

The address where the damage is being reported

If a residence, the type of home the damage is being reported at

Whether you are an owner or a renter of the building

The type of building

The livability remaining at the residence

Whether the building is insured

The type of disaster

The level of damage

Whether there are electricity, water or natural gas outages

Whether damages were inspected to the public utility lines

The survey will also allow individuals to submit photos.