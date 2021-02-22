How to report winter storm damages, apply for aid in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — In order to help Texans receive disaster recovery assistance from the federal government after the crippling winter storms last week, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has set up a self-reporting survey.
The survey is available in both English and Spanish. It applies to all businesses and residences across the state who suffered damage.
The survey will request some of the following information:
- Whether you are reporting for a residence or for a business
- Your name, phone number and email address
- The address where the damage is being reported
- If a residence, the type of home the damage is being reported at
- Whether you are an owner or a renter of the building
- The type of building
- The livability remaining at the residence
- Whether the building is insured
- The type of disaster
- The level of damage
- Whether there are electricity, water or natural gas outages
- Whether damages were inspected to the public utility lines
The survey will also allow individuals to submit photos.
Reporting damages to the office of emergency management is completely voluntary and is not a substitute for reporting damage to an insurance agency. It also does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.