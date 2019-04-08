AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas blood bank We Are Blood is standing with the El Paso community and victims following the tragic shooting on Saturday, according to a statement from We Are Blood.

But the organization can always use more blood donations.

“Due to the generosity of our dedicated blood donors in Central Texas, we stand ready to send aid to our neighbors across Texas if needed,” the statement said.

RELATED: Outpouring of support at El Paso blood centers after mass shooting

In order to keep blood supply up for Texas that can be used in times of need, the blood center urges Texans to schedule an appointment to donate so it is always ready to answer the call.

RELATED: 20 dead, 26 wounded in El Paso shooting; suspect in custody

Donations can be made at any of We Are Blood’s daily mobile blood drives or at one of its three donor centers in the Austin area. It generally takes less than an hour to donate.

RELATED: Verify: Separating fact from fiction in the El Paso mass shooting

The El Paso Police Department tweeted Saturday that blood was "needed urgently" after a shooter from North Texas opened fire at an El Paso mall, killing 20 and injuring at least two dozen more.

El Pasoans quickly lined up outside blood donation centers, ready to help in any way possible.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, visit the We Are Blood website. Go here for a list of locations and hours of operation.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

What we know about the El Paso shooting suspect

El Paso shooter is from North Texas; may have written 'manifesto' that is 'nexus' to hate crime

20 dead, 26 wounded in El Paso shooting; suspect in custody