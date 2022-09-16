How to conduct a background check on Texas teachers at home

You don't have to be a professional to look up a teacher's disciplinary history.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — In Texas, there is no central database that allows you to look up a teacher's disciplinary history. To find out if a teacher has ever been in trouble, you would have to conduct an independent background check of your own to find criminal history and/or work history.

There are several ways to go about a criminal background check, such as checking county and district clerk websites and the Texas Department of Public Safety’s online criminal conviction history search.

In order to learn about a teacher’s work history and past problems, you would have to file an open records request with the school districts where that teacher has worked for all public records in their employment history files. A school district by law cannot reveal any criminal history information about a teacher it may know about.

Here are some criminal history search services you can use right here in Central Texas:

Texas DPS criminal conviction history and Texas public sex offender search

Travis County District (felony) and County (misdemeanor) Clerks’ criminal history search

Williamson County District (felony) and County (misdemeanor) Clerks’ criminal history search

Hays County District (felony) and County (misdemeanor) Clerks’ criminal history search

Bastrop County District (felony) and County (misdemeanor) Clerks’ criminal history search

Subscription-based services

You can check also for a teacher’s certifications to see if they’re qualified to teach certain subjects online through the State Board for Educator Certification’s online search tool:

Additionally, a new resource from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) allows you to search for blacklisted teachers who are not eligible for hire: