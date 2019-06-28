HOUSTON — The details of Aleida Ramos' quincenera are going viral because the Houston teen invited guests to register to vote while celebrating her 15th birthday.

Seriously. Teen Vogue published an article earlier this week.

This Quinceañera Included a Voter Registration Booth A Texas teen decided her quinceañera would include an element beyond the usual traditions: Aleida Ramos, a 15-year-old in Houston, included a hybrid photo booth/voter registration station at her celebration, according to NBC News. In the entry to the venue for Aleida's festivities there was a booth from the Jolt Initiative, a Latinx youth advocacy group, where her largely Latinx guests could register to vote.

Ramos teamed with the Jolt Initiative, which is a Texas-based Latino organization that is focused on building the political power and influence of young Latinos.

In between dancing with her friends and cutting a multi-tiered cake, Ramos, in her coral gown, invited party-goers to stop by Jolt's booth, telling the crowd, "our vote ensures we continue to protect our community and those who matter most to us."

Jolt reportedly organizes 50,000 voter registration events annually throughout Texas. And the groups 'Poder Quince" initiative, which launched last month, is designed to merge the tradition of a quincenera with the upward trending of registered Latino voters.

The U.S. Census reports some 29 million Latinos were eligible to vote in the 2018 mid-term elections. More than 11 million Latinos showed up at the polls.

KHOU is meeting up with Aleida and Jolt today! Look for the story later.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: