Houston ISD to keep campuses, offices closed Tuesday due to rise in COVID cases

Despite that HISD, as of now, hasn’t released any plans to move from in-person learning to virtual instruction.

HOUSTON — The state's biggest school district will be closed Tuesday because of COVID-19.



Houston ISD will keep schools and offices closed for an extra day after today’s holiday as the virus spreads.

HISD officials cited the reason for closing school campuses and offices tomorrow is due to the rise of COVID-19 cases throughout our community.

Last week, the COVID threat level was raised to red, which is the highest and most severe.

Despite that HISD, as of now, hasn’t released any plans to move from in-person learning to virtual instruction.

However, the school district is doing its best to offer free COVID testing opportunities for students and staff.

They are also recommending the following to help reduce the spread of the virus.

Avoid large gatherings

Wash your hands often

Wear a mask

Social distance

If you’re sick, please stay home. As of this morning, HISD plans to have everyone return to school Wednesday.