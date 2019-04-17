HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The fight to keep a natural gas pipeline out of the Hill Country escalated on Tuesday, with the Hays County Commissioners Court voting to sue Kinder Morgan to oppose its Permian Highway Pipeline.

Homeowners have been fighting against the pipeline’s current route, which would run through Hays County in close proximity to homeowners and natural resources.

The Permian Highway Pipeline would run through the Blanco River, Middle Trinity Aquifer and Edwards Recharge Aquifer zone. Homeowners and local officials have expressed concern about the pipeline’s impact on those crucial water sources, especially if there was a leak.

On Tuesday, the Hays County Commissioners Court engaged with the law firms of Richards Rodriguez & Skeith, LLP and the Law Office of Max Renea Hicks to bring suit. The county said it agreed to the representation of multiple parties, with more expected to join in the suit.

The lawsuit will not be funded by taxpayers, said Precinct 3 Commissioner Lon Shell.

Further details of the lawsuit were not available.

Under current proposed plans, the pipeline would go near city-annexed land platted for up to 20,000 future homes.

Kinder Morgan has said the pipeline would be buried in 9-foot-deep trenches and could be as shallow as 2 to 3 feet in some areas.

Hays County, Buda and San Marcos have all opposed the pipeline.

