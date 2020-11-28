2 Austin residents killed in Haskell County crash

A 9-year-old boy also suffered injuries in the crash.

HASKELL COUNTY, Texas — Two Austin residents were killed in a Tuesday morning crash in Haskell County, north of Abilene. A 9-year-old boy was also injured in the crash.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Austin residents Jose and Sarah Minan were killed in the crash. The DPS crash report states that the other driver, identified as Michael Bowman, failed to yield.

Bowman is believed to have taken his own life after the crash, according to DPS.

The 9-year-old injured in the crash has since been released from the hospital.