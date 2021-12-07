H-E-B hosts virtual hiring event all day Monday

The grocery chain has more than 100 production roles to fill at its manufacturing facilities in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B is hosting an all-day virtual hiring event Monday in partnership with job seeking website Indeed.

Pay for these jobs starts at $15.50 an hour with potential for overtime. Benefits of working at H-E-B include health, vision and dental, which are available on day one. Other benefits include H-E-B Partner Stock Plan, 401K Plan with four percent company match, H-E-B product discount program, 24/7 access to Magenta Health Primary Care Clinics, paid time off and sick pay, and more.