Gov. Greg Abbott honors fallen service members at Georgetown Memorial Day ceremony

"Today, we honor the heroes who gave their all to fight for our sacred rights and who went in harm's way to protect the American way," said Gov. Abbott.

Example video title will go here for this video

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott delivered remarks at the Georgetown-Williamson County Veterans Memorial Plaza on Monday for Memorial Day.

Gov. Abbott honored fallen service members from Texas, including Bishop Evans – a Texas National Guard sergeant who died after jumping into the Rio Grande to save two migrants.

During his address to the crowd of around 2,500 people, the governor said Memorial Day is a solemn day to remember the dedication and sacrifice of fallen service members.

“Today, we honor the heroes who gave their all to fight for our sacred rights and who went in harm’s way to protect the American way,” said Abbott. “Americans must always remember that freedom is worth fighting for. America remains the greatest force for freedom the world has ever known, and that freedom has been preserved, protected and defended by the mightiest military in the history of the world.”

In his speech, Abbott highlighted Texas' Hiring Red, White, and You program that helps veterans, transitioning military members and military spouses find jobs in fields like public safety, health care and technology.

The governor was joined at the Memorial Day ceremony by U.S. Congressman John Carter, 1st Lt. Diane Klutz, Maj. Gen. Steve McElroy and other service members and local leaders.

PHOTOS: Gov. Abbott at Georgetown Memorial Day ceremony 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Over the weekend, Abbott joined members of the Texas Legislature during a Memorial Day ceremony on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives to honor Texas service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation since the last ceremony. The governor recognized the following fallen service members:

U.S. Army Special Forces Sergeant Major James “Ryan” Sartor of Teague

U.S. Army Air Cavalry Chief Warrant Officer David Knadle of Tarrant County

U.S. Army Special Forces Sergeant 1st Class Javier “Jaguar” Gutierrez of San Antonio

U.S. Army Infantry Specialist Vincent Ibarria of San Antonio

Marine Corps Lance Corporal David Espinoza of Rio Bravo

Texas National Guard Sergeant Bishop Evans of Arlington