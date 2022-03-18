Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for 11 counties amid elevated wildfire activity

The disaster declaration authorizes the use of resources necessary to battle wildfires in a handful of Texas counties, including Williamson County.

TEXAS, USA — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration Friday for 11 counties in response to heightened wildfire activity around the state.

The disaster declaration authorizes the use of resources necessary to battle wildfires as they happen. Counties listed in the disaster declaration include Brooks, Brown, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Grayson, Mason, Potter, Randall, Reynolds and Williamson counties.

Abbott's declaration comes as fires around Eastland County consume about 45,000 acres as of Friday afternoon. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, at least 50 homes have burned as a result of the fires.

The fires led to the death of Eastland County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sgt. Barbara Fenley. She died while trying to save people from the fires in the area. According to WFAA, Fenley was last heard from going to check on an elderly person. With worsening conditions and low visibility due to smoke, Fenley ran off the roadway and was engulfed in the fire.

Abbott ordered flags be lowered to half staff in Eastland County in honor of Fenley. He also waived vehicle size, weight and permitting requirements to ensure farmers and ranchers can get hay and feed to their livestock and other supplies can get to those who need it most, according to a release.

"The State of Texas is working alongside local officials to respond to these critical fire conditions throughout several Texas counties," Abbott said. "I commend the hard work and selfless acts of thousands of first responders and firefighters who are risking their own lives to protect our communities. I also ask Texans to join me in praying for those who have been affected by these wildfires, including Eastland County Deputy Barbara Fenley who was tragically killed while trying to save lives. We will never forget her sacrifice, and the state will continue to work closely with first responders and local leaders to mitigate these fires and support our communities as they recover."

