'He's a living miracle': Grandparents share update on 10-year-old Denton boy allegedly shot by mom's ex-boyfriend

The grandparents of Cody John weren't sure he would survive after he was shot a month ago. They shared an update on his recovery.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — It’s been a month since 10-year-old Cody John was shot six times.

Denton police said his mother’s ex-boyfriend, 39-year-old Travis Rollins, is facing two aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges for the shooting that left the boy in critical condition.

His grandparents, Vickie and Michael Cross, told WFAA the boy has made a remarkable recovery.

“He’s a living miracle,” Michael Cross said.

Days after the child was shot on the Fourth of July, his grandparents weren’t sure if he would survive the injuries. Cody was shot in the face and twice in the head, totaling six gunshot wounds. He was airlifted to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

A bullet is still lodged in his brain.

“Not knowing which way this was gonna go was really a helpless feeling,” Michael Cross said.

Last week, the child underwent a skull fracture surgery.

“I don’t know how many adults can take six rounds from an AR (rifle) and still survive,” Vickie Cross said.

Against all odds, their grandson is making progress.

“He’s actually functioning, and he hears me,” Michael Cross said.

Cody is eating alone and communicates by giving a thumbs up or down signal. He’s making eye contact once again.

He’s still unable to speak, but little by little, he’s making a comeback, according to his grandparents.

“I’m just overwhelmed with gratitude because it’s a miracle,” Michael Cross said. “He’s a little superman.”

According to the Cross family, Rollins drove 60 miles to a mobile home neighborhood in Denton, where Cody and his mother were living.

According to court documents, neighbors heard several rounds of gunfire. Court documents stated Rollins pointed the gun at Cody’s mother and began shooting. She wasn’t injured, but court documents stated the next round of gunshots went to Cody.

Vickie Cross told WFAA that Rollins knew the young boy for many years and that their grandson looked up to him as a father figure.

“That’s gonna be a lot for a 10-year-old to comprehend and accept that this person who was safe, and loving towards him tried to take his life. We’ll address that and help him recover emotionally because he deserves the very best,” Vickie Cross said.

Cody will spend the next year in the hospital recovering. His parents are now handling his medical decisions and hospital expenses.

The Cross family has launched a GoFundMe page to cover some of his medical bills.

The extent of the damage from his injuries is still unclear.