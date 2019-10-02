SAN ANTONIO — The grandmother charged with tampering in her 8-month-old grandson's death has been released on bail, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Beatrice Sampayo was released on bond Sunday around 12 pm, according to BCSO.

Sampayo is reportedly wearing a GPS ankle monitor according to BCSO.

The baby's father Christopher Davila and aunt Angie Torres were also arrested in connection with his death. Each, including Sampayo, was previously charged with injury to a child and serious bodily injury by omission.

Torres and Davila remain behind bars.

