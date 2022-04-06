Texas governor to bus migrants from border to Washington

Gov. Greg Abbott also announced new "enhanced safety inspections" of vehicles crossing into Texas from Mexico.

WESLACO, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced a new plan Wednesday to bus migrants crossing the Texas border and take them all the way to Washington, specifically to the steps of the U.S. Capitol. It was part of a slew of new executive orders the governor issued to address illegal immigration.

Abbott's orders come in response to the Biden administration eliminating Title 42, the public health policy the Trump administration started during the COVID-19 pandemic. It allows the government to quickly expel migrants and asylum seekers who come to the U.S. from countries where an infectious disease -- like COVID-19 -- is present.

"The Department of Homeland Security is saying with the end of the Title 42 expulsions beginning in May, the federal government is planning for up to 18,000 illegal immigrants crossing per day," Abbott said. "That's more than half a million illegal immigrants crossing the border every single month."

Abbott called it dangerous and unprecedented and said Texas would also take unprecedented action. The governor then also announced new enhanced safety inspections for all vehicles entering Texas from Mexico. Abbott acknowledged this would have a significant negative impact on traffic, but he said it was necessary to curb the flow of illegal immigration. That directive took effect Wednesday afternoon.

No plan yet for Texas-led deportations

Abbott stopped short of saying that Texas would deport migrants, a controversial step that many ex-Trump officials had been pushing for him to do.

Ahead of Abbott's news conference, State Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa, a Democratic member of the Senate Committee on Border Security, said the governor would announce a plan to arrest and detain migrants and then deport them. Despite being a Democrat, Hinojosa was supportive of that plan.

"The federal government is not doing enough, not putting enough resources on the border to be able to deal with all the migrants coming across," Hinojosa said. "So, we have a responsibility to the citizens of the State of Texas to be able to provide security as necessary when laws are broken."

But again, Abbott stopped short of doing that on Wednesday. He did say the moves he made were just the first stage of a two-stage plan. The governor will release more details about the second stage next week.

Hinojosa expects illegal immigration will overwhelm Border Patrol and that DPS and the Texas National Guard will have to fill in the gaps. He also believes the federal government needs to eventually reimburse Texas for the billions of dollars it has spent on border security.