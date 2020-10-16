Gov. Abbott announces more than $296M in funding for public safety initiatives in Texas

The grant will be distributed to a variety of programs and services in Texas including SAFE Ready Facilities.

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that more than $296 million in grant funding will be administered to a variety of programs and services in Texas to support a broad range of public safety initiatives.

The governor's Public Safety Office (PSO) will distribute the funding, which comes from a combination of federal and state dollars.

"Nothing is more important than the safety and security of Texans, and this grant funding will strengthen our efforts to prevent and combat crime while also supporting victims and survivors," said Gov. Abbott

Below is a list of some of the program's receiving portions of the $296 million grant.

Addressing Violence Against Women: $11.9 million for projects that provide training opportunities, legal advocacy, investigation and technology resources, and protective order assistance to victims of violent crimes

$11.9 million for projects that provide training opportunities, legal advocacy, investigation and technology resources, and protective order assistance to victims of violent crimes Bullet-Resistant Vests: $4.7 million to provide peace officers with rifle-resistant body armor to prevent loss of life during tactical and emergency response operations

$4.7 million to provide peace officers with rifle-resistant body armor to prevent loss of life during tactical and emergency response operations Homeland Security: $61.6 million to help prevent terrorism and prepare for the threats and hazards that pose the greatest risk to the security of Texas and its citizens

$61.6 million to help prevent terrorism and prepare for the threats and hazards that pose the greatest risk to the security of Texas and its citizens Human Trafficking: $19.4 million for short- and long-term residential services, advocacy and case management for survivors of human trafficking in Texas

$19.4 million for short- and long-term residential services, advocacy and case management for survivors of human trafficking in Texas Justice Assistance: $13.5 million to promote public safety, reduce crime and improve the criminal justice system

$13.5 million to promote public safety, reduce crime and improve the criminal justice system Juvenile Justice and Truancy Prevention: $10.6 million to prevent violence in and around schools and to improve the juvenile justice system by providing mental health services, truancy prevention and intervention through community-based and school programs

$10.6 million to prevent violence in and around schools and to improve the juvenile justice system by providing mental health services, truancy prevention and intervention through community-based and school programs Local Border Security (Border Star): $5.3 million to provide for overtime and operating costs that support an increased law enforcement presence to detect, deter and disrupt drug, human and other trafficking along the Texas/Mexico border

$5.3 million to provide for overtime and operating costs that support an increased law enforcement presence to detect, deter and disrupt drug, human and other trafficking along the Texas/Mexico border SAFE Ready Facilities: $1.6 million to assist medical care facilities throughout Texas with the necessary training, equipment and supplies to achieve and maintain Sexual Assault Forensic Exam (SAFE)-Ready designation as defined in Chapter 323 of the Texas Health and Safety Code

$1.6 million to assist medical care facilities throughout Texas with the necessary training, equipment and supplies to achieve and maintain Sexual Assault Forensic Exam (SAFE)-Ready designation as defined in Chapter 323 of the Texas Health and Safety Code Serving Victims of Crime : $104.6 million to provide victim service activities including, first responder mental health services, professional therapy and counseling, crisis intervention services and peer support groups

: $104.6 million to provide victim service activities including, first responder mental health services, professional therapy and counseling, crisis intervention services and peer support groups Specialty Courts: $7.9 million to support judicially supervised treatment, intensive case management and other services to assist participants with substance abuse or mental health challenges to move toward a healthier lifestyle, reduce the number of repeat offenses and address congestion in the court system

$7.9 million to support judicially supervised treatment, intensive case management and other services to assist participants with substance abuse or mental health challenges to move toward a healthier lifestyle, reduce the number of repeat offenses and address congestion in the court system Statewide Radio Infrastructure: $20.4 million to connect regional interoperable communications systems, improve or establish tower sites and enhance or maintain other radio system infrastructure statewide

$20.4 million to connect regional interoperable communications systems, improve or establish tower sites and enhance or maintain other radio system infrastructure statewide Texas Anti-Gang: $8.1 million to provide coordinated law enforcement activity targeting gangs and other criminal organizations operating in Texas. Funds support designated facilities that house personnel from key federal, state and local law enforcement agencies

"Protecting public safety requires a comprehensive approach, and each of these recipients plays an essential role in keeping our communities safe. Texas thanks the hundreds of award recipients for serving their fellow Texans and for working to build a safer and stronger Texas," said Gov. Abbott.

Programs and services interested in seeking funds to support their public safety initiatives during the next grant cycle should reach out to their local Councils of Governments (COG) to learn about region-specific timelines and requirements.