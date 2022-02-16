Gov. Abbott sets May 7 special election for 2 proposed constitutional amendments

The propositions relate to reducing the limitations on the total amount of ad valorem taxes for public school purposes and increasing homestead exemption amounts.

TEXAS, USA — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday he has issued a proclamation setting May 7 as the special election day for two proposed constitutional amendments in Texas.

Here are the two proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot as written in Abbott's proclamation:

Proposition 1: The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.

Proposition 2: The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.

You can read Abbott's full proclamation here.

This comes after Abbott did something similar in the fall of 2021. In August 2021, Abbott issued a proclamation setting Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, as the special election day for eight proposed constitutional amendments in Texas. We broke down all eight of those propositions here.

On Election Day, Nov. 2, Texas voters saw eight state propositions on their ballots. Each was a proposed amendment to the Texas Constitution and, as usual, voters had the opportunity to vote “for” or “against” each of them. All eight passed. On. Nov. 29, 2021, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation certifying seven out of eight amendments that had passed.

