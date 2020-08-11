Gov. Abbott mourns the death of his mother-in-law, Maria de la Luz 'Lucy' Phalen

“I’m heartbroken to announce that the woman who became known as ‘mi suegra’ has passed away,” he said. “During my 39 years of marriage to her daughter, Maria de la Luz ‘Lucy’ Phalen has been a constant source of love, strength and support, all of which were bolstered by her faith in God. A first-generation American and long-time teacher, Lucy always provided a lens to see the future through the eyes of limitless opportunity. Her unending love was showered on family, friends, strangers, and even stray animals. She loved everyone. That love surrounded her today as she passed with her family and loved ones by her side. Cecilia, Audrey, and I keep her in our prayers as she finds peace on the path to Heaven.”