AUSTIN, Texas — Hundreds of new state laws take effect on Sept. 1, and one of them makes it illegal for someone to send you nude photos you never asked for.

“Many people – especially women – get unwanted sexually explicit pictures by text or social media," said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. “Now, it's illegal in Texas.”

On Friday, Gov. Abbott ceremoniously signed House Bill 2789.

RELATED:

Here are the new laws going into effect in Texas on Sept. 1

Law making unwanted explicit photos a crime may be hard to prosecute, attorney says

The law makes it a Class C misdemeanor to send an unwanted, unrequested indecent photo – by text, dating app, email or any other platform.

Anyone found guilty of doing it could face a $500 fine.

According to The Texas Tribune, the law makes Texas one of the first states to take a stand against sending sexually explicit images, which about 40% of women report receiving without consent.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Williamson County sheriff's commander reportedly files employment complaint

Austin day care worker charged with injuring child who resisted nap time

Mandatory mental health training on its way for Austin patrol officers