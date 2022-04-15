Gov. Abbott ends total truck inspections at ports of entry

This comes as Abbott signed agreements with multiple governors in Mexico.

TEXAS, USA — Gov. Greg Abbott announced the end of inspections on all commercial trucks coming into the U.S. border from Mexico. That’s after he got officials from parts of Mexico to agree to ramp up their border security. But not everyone thinks that was a good idea.

With hoards of trucks stuck waiting in long lines at the border, full of goods like produce, Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke said truck inspections made prices of supplies go up, since they couldn’t all get through.

"Inflation and supply chain problems that we already had in Texas, that we already had across the country, made much worse here by our governor," said O'Rourke.

But that financial pain was worth it, according to Gov. Abbott.

"A consequence of that is financial pain and that financial pain is necessary to get the public to insist that their government leaders such as the presidents of the two countries involved, take the action that is needed to solve this problem," he said.

The problem Gov. Abbott is referring to is immigration. But O’Rourke said inspections didn’t help.

"These were completely unnecessary inspections that also did not allow the inspectors that Greg Abbott put on these bridges to even look inside the cargo hold. So there was no ability to detect illegal drug trafficking or human smuggling," he said.

But Gov. Abbott says this is the way to go.

"There was a change in the strategy," said the governor. "That is to inspect 100% of all the vehicles. The answer is, yes, if there’s not a slowdown of illegal immigration, there will be a reimplementation of 100% inspection of all commercial vehicles."

For now, there won’t be full inspections of every commercial truck, just regular random inspections.