New photos show inmate Gonzalo Lopez hours before escape

It's been a week since Gonzalo Lopez got out of his restraints, busted through a cage, and attacked the prison bus driver. These images are from the morning he fled.

Authorities have released more images of the inmate who escaped a prison bus along a rural state highway last week.

Gonzalo Lopez was able to get out of his restraints last Thursday, cut through a metal cage, and attack a prison bus driver while being transported from Gatesville to Huntsville.

On Wednesday, representatives with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice released images taken from surveillance video from the morning of Lopez's escape. The photos, captured as he was being taken to the bus, are the most recent close-up images of him.

The 46-year-old is seen cuffed and wearing a white prison uniform.

On the day of his getaway outside of Centerville, someone captured a video of Lopez running through a pasture after his escape.

In the distance, you can barely see what appears to be Lopez. Authorities said they still believe Lopez is somewhere nearby. Highway 7 between Centerville and Marquez remained closed on Wednesday.

A source told KHOU 11 News that on Tuesday officers found evidence left behind by Lopez shortly after the bus crashed.