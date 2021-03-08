Frontline workers union raises concerns over Tyson vaccine mandate

Tyson has become the biggest U.S. food company to require COVID-19 vaccines for its workforce.

TEXAS, USA — A union representing 33,000 frontline food workers in Texas is raising concerns after Tyson Foods on Tuesday announced it would be requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) issued a statement urging all frontline businesses to negotiate vaccine policies directly with their frontline workers and to provide paid vaccine leave. It's also urging companies to wait for full FDA approval before enforcing vaccine mandates.

UFCW International President Marc Perrone issued the following statement:

“UFCW is proud to say that we have high vaccination rates among our unionized food workers across the country, and as a result, we have helped reduce COVID-19 infection rates in many of our industries, including meatpacking.

“While we support and encourage workers getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, and have actively encouraged our members to do so, it is concerning that Tyson is implementing this mandate before the FDA has fully approved the vaccine.

“As the union for Tyson meatpacking workers, UFCW has made clear that this vaccine mandate must be negotiated so that these workers have a voice in the new policy. UFCW will be meeting with Tyson in the coming weeks to discuss this vaccine mandate and to ensure that the rights of these workers are protected, and this policy is fairly implemented.

"We believe the FDA must provide full approval of the vaccines and help address some of the questions and concerns that workers have. Additionally, employers should provide paid time off so that their essential workers can receive the vaccine without having to sacrifice their pay, and can rest as needed while their body adjusts to the vaccine and strengthens their immune system to fight off the virus."

According to the UFCW, there have already been at least:

482 frontline worker deaths and at least 96,600 frontline workers infected or exposed

197 grocery worker deaths and at least 43,300 grocery workers infected or exposed

132 meatpacking worker deaths and 22,400 meatpacking workers infected or exposed

67 food processing worker deaths and 13,100 food processing workers infected or exposed

Tyson is requiring that employees at U.S. office locations be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1. The rest of the company's employees will be required by Nov. 1.

As of Tuesday's announcement, Tyson is the largest U.S. food company to require COVID-19 vacations for its whole workforce.