A Universal Studios theme park is coming to North Texas

FRISCO, Texas — Another major development is coming to Frisco.

City business leaders on Wednesday morning announced that a new Universal Studios theme park is planning to come to the booming Collin County suburb.

The park, which will be called Universal Kids Frisco, will be a kids-themed park with immersive experiences and rides involving Universal movies, leaders said.

Universal operates five theme parks and several more resorts.

BREAKING: #Universal Parks & Resorts announces it has purchased land in Frisco with plans to build a new theme park designed “specifically for families with young children” @wfaa #Frisco #NorthTexas — Sydney Persing (@sydneypersing) January 11, 2023

The Frisco park will sit on 97 acres near the Dallas North Tollway and Panther Creek Parkway. The park will be about one-fourth of the size of Universal's main theme parks, officials said. The Frisco park will be "a scale appropriate for our young family audience," officials said at the press conference.

Officials did not announce an expected opening date.

While Universal still has to get certain approvals to move the project forward, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney called the efforts a "great partnership."

Frisco has been no stranger to new developments in recent years, from the Dallas Cowboys' headquarters at The Star, the new PGA of America campus and one of the DFW metro's first H-E-B grocery store locations.