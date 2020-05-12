CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thick clouds of black smoke were seen coming from the Magellan’s Corpus Christi petroleum storage facility early on Saturday morning.
Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha told 3News that the fire department is currently responding to the plant and they believe the incident there involves some injuries.
Statement From Magellan Midstream
"Around 10AM Central time this morning, a tank fire occurred at Magellan’s Corpus Christi petroleum storage facility. The tank was being cleaned by contractors at the time of the incident. Unfortunately, there are reports of injuries. The fire has been extinguished at this time."
Bruce W. Heine
Vice President Government & Media Affairs.
This is a breaking news story. Stick with 3News as we learn more.
