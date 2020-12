The fire department is currently responding to the plant and they believe the incident there involves some injuries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thick clouds of black smoke were seen coming from the Magellan’s Corpus Christi petroleum storage facility early on Saturday morning.

Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha told 3News that the fire department is currently responding to the plant and they believe the incident there involves some injuries.

Statement From Magellan Midstream

"Around 10AM Central time this morning, a tank fire occurred at Magellan’s Corpus Christi petroleum storage facility. The tank was being cleaned by contractors at the time of the incident. Unfortunately, there are reports of injuries. The fire has been extinguished at this time."

Bruce W. Heine

Vice President Government & Media Affairs.

Refinery Terminal Fire Company is working a fire in the area of 1800 block of Poth. Officials are asking if you are in the immediate area, please shelter in place until further notice. pic.twitter.com/U5mzsUMavj — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) December 5, 2020

