FEMA supplying generators, diesel, water and blankets to Texas, White House spokesperson says

The White House said it was working "to ensure the continued availability of backup power...to key critical infrastructure, including communications and hospitals."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday during a daily news briefing that the administration is monitoring the situation in Texas in coordination with FEMA, as well as other states affected by the severe winter weather.

"FEMA has supplied generators to Texas and is preparing to move diesel into the state to ensure the continued availability of backup power -- which of course is a major issue on the ground -- to key critical infrastructure, including communications, hospitals, and water," Psaki said.

She added that FEMA is giving Texas water and blankets as well.

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on TV Wednesday morning as well to voice support for Texans.

“I know they can’t see us right now, because they’re without electricity, but the president and I are thinking of them, and really hope that we can do everything that is possible through the signing of the emergency orders to get federal relief to support them," Harris said on the Today Show.

Gov. Greg Abbott said he has spoken to President Joe Biden on the phone about the emergency situation. They discussed issues like if there will be any extra funding for Texans' electricity bills, natural gas prices and busted pipes from this week.