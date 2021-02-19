FEMA supplies headed for Texas winter relief arrive in Fort Worth

Hospitals, nursing homes, water treatment plants and communication facilities will be first priority to receive the supplies.

FORT WORTH, Texas — On Thursday, much-needed winter relief en route to Texas officially arrived in Fort Worth, TEGNA's Anastasiya Bolton confirmed.

FEMA sent over 60,000 generators along with fuel, 729,000 liters of drinking water, 60,000 blankets and 225,000 meals. The Texas Department of Emergency Management will now decide where it will be distributed across a state heavily impacted by power outages, boil water notices and sub-freezing temperatures.

Texas had previously requested assistance on Saturday. The generators provided are to be sent to police, fire stations and hospitals, a FEMA spokesperson said.

While the full distribution plans have not been confirmed, hospitals, nursing homes, water treatment plants and communication facilities will be first priority. Some items have already been distributed, like water and blankets.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reported Wednesday the Biden administration is monitoring the situation in Texas in coordination with FEMA, as well as other states affected by the weather.

"FEMA has supplied generators to Texas and is preparing to move diesel into the state to ensure the continued availability of backup power – which of course is a major issue on the ground – to key critical infrastructure, including communications, hospitals and water," Psaki said.

The White House also released a press statement on Thursday evening stating President Joe Biden had spoken with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about the severe winter weather situation:

"President Biden conveyed his support to the people of Texas in this trying time. He reiterated that the federal government will continue to work hand-in-hand with state and local authorities in Texas to bring relief and address the critical needs of the families affected. He also shared his intentions to instruct additional federal agencies to look into any immediate steps that could be taken to support Texans at this time. The president also expressed that his administration was at the ready should the State of Texas or any other impacted region need additional federal disaster support or assistance as severe storms move across the U.S."