FBI reportedly spotted near Rep. Cuellar's Laredo home; nearby 'law enforcement activity' confirmed by agency

Specifics about why the agency was outside the legislator's home remain unclear.

SAN ANTONIO — FBI agents were in the area of U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar's Laredo home Wednesday afternoon, although specifics as to why remain unclear. Reporters with the local newspaper The Monitor, however, said agents were at the house.

The FBI confirmed to KENS 5 that they were in the neighborhood "conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity" near Windridge and Estate drives in Laredo, but couldn't comment further.

When asked for a statement, Cuellar's office told KENS 5 the Democratic legislator "will fully cooperate in any investigation."

"He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld," the statement continues.