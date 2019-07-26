TYLER, Texas — An East Texas family is hoping someone can help them locate their missing relative.

Army veteran Terrell Martin, 31, moved from Tyler to Beaumont and has been missing for nearly three weeks.

According to his brother, Wil Martin, someone told the family that Terrell was last seen on or around July 5.

"After so long not hearing from him, which was strangely odd, I felt the need to put the word out there," Wil said.

He is referring to a Facebook post he shared on July 13 pleading for the public's help.

While the missing army veteran is far from the fields of fighting America's war overseas, Terrell's family recently learned he has been fighting his own battle, here at home.

"About a month ago, he was officially diagnosed with PTSD. Of course, we knew he always dealt with it, even though he was in denial," Wil said. "Because one thing I can say about my brother, he hates feeling like he's in a state of vulnerability."

The family says they are now leaning on faith, hoping someone will hear or see their message.

"If you know anything, if you heard anything, put yourself in my shoes, put yourself in my mother's shoes, how would you feel," Wil added.

If you have any information regarding Terrell's disappearance, please call the Beaumont Police at (409) 832-1234.