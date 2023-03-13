Fairfield Lake State Park to reopen for day-use after closing due to lease termination

The state park, located 96 miles southeast of Dallas, closed its gates in February after the property was sold to a developer.

FAIRFIELD, Texas — Fairfield Lake State Park is temporarily reopening for day-use only after it closed once its nearly 50-year land lease was terminated.

The state park, located 96 miles southeast of Dallas, closed its gates after the property was sold to a developer. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) received a lease termination notice from the owners, Vistra Corp. The land was going to be sold to developer Shawn Todd and his firm for $110.5 million.

The state leased the 1,460-acre park from Texas Utilities in 1971-1972 and opened it in 1976, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

The developer said the land was going to be turned into an exclusive gated community, which included multi-million dollar homes and a private golf course, according to several reports.

On March 13, TPWD announced that the park would temporarily reopen for free, day-use-only access on March 14. The free day use will be on a first-come, first-served basis until the park reaches its daily capacity. The park closed on Feb. 28, after being given 120 days from Feb. 13 to vacate the property.

“Since closing the park in February, we have heard an outpouring from Texans who would love to visit their park,” said TPWD State Parks Director Rodney Franklin. “While we still stand committed to reaching a compromise that would save Fairfield Lake State Park for future use, our team will be working hard to keep this gem as accessible as possible for as long as possible.”

The park was already in the process of being decommissioned, TPWD said, but it developed a plan for a temporary reopening on March 14 after a meeting of the Texas House Committee on Culture, Recreation and Tourism.

A Vistra spokesperson said the company has leased the land to the state at no cost and gave the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department a two-year notice that it intended to terminate the lease effective October 2020. The spokesperson said Vistra encouraged the state to submit a bid to buy the entire property — but the state did not submit a bid.

“We know that Fairfield Lake State Park is a beloved treasure in a rapidly growing part of the state,” said TPWD Executive Director David Yoskowitz, Ph.D. “We were heartened to hear the Committee’s support for saving the park and see this as the essence of our mission, managing the natural and cultural resources of Texas for use and enjoyment.”

Texas State Sen. Charles Schwertner filed Senate Bill 1656 to try and save the park. The bill would allow Texas Parks and Wildlife to purchase the park for continued public use.

Fairfield Lake attracts anglers who fish for bass, crappie, perch, catfish, tilapia and red drum. The lake is also popular for swimming and kayaking.

The surrounding land offers 15 miles of trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding.

TPWD Commission Chairman Arch "Beaver" Aplin III said the department continues to have conversations with Vistra and Todd Interests preserve the park.

“With the dogwoods blooming and the bass biting, spring is an especially vibrant time to visit Fairfield Lake State Park,” said Aplin. “I look forward to continuing my conversation with Vistra and Todd Interests to preserve both the park and Fairfield Lake for future enjoyment, but for now I applaud our TPWD staff for their dedication, creativity and flexibility in keeping the gates open. Many Texans will benefit from the continued use of this cherished resource.”

The Texas Tribune contributed to this report.