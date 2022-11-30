Program in Southeast Texas helps ex-convicts get a 'second chance at life'

"Don't give up, there's much more to the world now days and much more people willing to give us that chance. The program is that place."

BEAUMONT, Texas — A second chance at life through education is what a specialized school in Beaumont is offering.

The program with the Creative Corrections Education Foundation helps ex-convicts get a quality education and build a better life.

From electrical to pipe-fitting and welding, students will graduate with the skills needed to succeed at their new careers.

This foundation was founded by retired warden Percy Pitzer in 2012. With his 30 years of experience, he saw the need for people in the system to get a second chance.

A second chance is all Joshua White wanted after serving time for two felonies.

"The difference between us and everybody else is that we have a background, and some of your people that have backgrounds are some of the hardest working people you may find," White said.

White lost hope in himself until a new motivator was born, his son.

"Everything that I do basically has to be about him you know, and if I want him to have better, I have to do things to be able to afford, and do everything that I need to do for him," White said.

It took White 3.5 years instead of three to graduate in the instrumentation program due to COVID-19. He was the only member of his starting class to finish.

"I learned how to rebuild all types of different valves and how to make bubbler systems and bend and all kinds and learning, all kinds of things that I never thought I'd learn," he said.

The program is funded through grants and donations. For Marsha Rivera, working there is personal.

"So I know both sides, you know cause i'm also an ex-offender, i'm a recovering addict," Rivera said.

There is a $75 dollar fee for the program, but you will get that money back when you graduate.

"Don't give up, there's much more to the world now days and much more people willing to give us that chance. The program is that place," Rivera said.

