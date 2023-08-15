'Erroneous' tsunami warning sent to South Texas residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some residents in South Texas were surprised Tuesday afternoon when their weather apps said there was a tsunami warning issued for Portland.
To be clear: there is NO tsunami warning for the Gulf Coast, according to The National Weather Service Tsunami Alert Center.
"We are aware of an erroneous tsunami alert on some apps," the center said in a statement on X. "Please disregard; we have not issued a tsunami alert."
The alert, sent at 11:29 a.m. on August 15, states that NOAA has issued a tsunami warning for Portland, Texas.
The National Weather Service is reviewing the incident, the post said.
This isn't the first time south Texans have received a false tsunami warning. In 2019, one company sent a text message as the Kingsville Police Department to warn residents around the area about a tsunami. A follow-up text message was sent soon after to let residents know the first message was a test.
