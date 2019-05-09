AUSTIN, Texas — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is asking all Texans to lower their electricity use from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

According to ERCOT, areas of Texas are expected to see the highest temperatures experienced this summer and the demand for electricity is expected to reach record-breaking levels.

Consumers are urged to take the following steps:

  • Set thermostats two to three degrees higher and set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.
  • If you're home, use fans to feel four to six degrees cooler.
  • Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight and shut them off from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.
  • Avoid using large appliances (i.e. ovens, washing machines, etc.), especially during peak demand hours.
  • Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.
  • Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.

ERCOT issued similar requests earlier in August.

For more energy conservation tips, visit the energy delivery company Oncor's website.

