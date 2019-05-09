AUSTIN, Texas — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is asking all Texans to lower their electricity use from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

According to ERCOT, areas of Texas are expected to see the highest temperatures experienced this summer and the demand for electricity is expected to reach record-breaking levels.

Consumers are urged to take the following steps:

Set thermostats two to three degrees higher and set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.

If you're home, use fans to feel four to six degrees cooler.

Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight and shut them off from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Avoid using large appliances (i.e. ovens, washing machines, etc.), especially during peak demand hours.

Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.

Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.

ERCOT issued similar requests earlier in August.

For more energy conservation tips, visit the energy delivery company Oncor's website.

