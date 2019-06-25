EL CAMPO, Texas — An El Campo ISD substitute teacher was fired for allegedly recording pornographic videos at school.

Police said the inappropriate recordings took place inside a classroom and workroom at El Campo High School. District officials said the teacher was a substitute at the school for three months before being fired for the alleged May incident.

Officials said no students nor other staff were involved in the recordings. The teacher has not been charged, but police are investigating.

The videos were allegedly posted onto a porn site, but it's unclear if they were posted intentionally or if they were privately sent to someone who later posted them as revenge.

El Campo ISD issued the following statement on the incident:

“The District is aware that an improper criminal incident involving a substitute teacher occurred at ECHS. The incident involved a singular substitute teacher and no student or other district staff members were involved. The district has terminated the substitute’s employment and is seeking legal advice on this specific incident.

“The district continues to hold the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff as our top priority.”

