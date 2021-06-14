Dramatic video shows moment Texas fuel tanker explodes, injures several

About three or four seconds in, an object can be seen flying to the left, almost like a rocket, as the fire turns into an explosion.

CROWELL, Texas — Multiple people were hurt after a fuel tanker caught fire and exploded on Sunday near Crowell, Texas. Crowell is about 80 miles west of Wichita Falls.

Foard County Sheriff Mike Brown told WFAA that the truck driver and a couple of volunteer firefighters were injured in the incident, but their injuries were minor.

A bystander captured on video the dramatic moment the tanker exploded, which the Crowell Volunteer Fire Department posted to its Facebook page.

The video, which lasts about 10 seconds, starts after the tanker has already caught fire. About three or four seconds in, an object can be seen flying to the left, almost like a rocket, as the fire turns into an explosion. That was the fuel tank, Brown said.

This was a very dangerous fire. Thank you to whoever took this video! Posted by Crowell Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, June 13, 2021

After it flies out of the frame, the flames and smoke billow into a mushroom cloud-like formation before the video ends.