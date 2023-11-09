DPS driver's license offices reopen after last week's outage

Driver's license offices across Texas were up and running again on Monday after they were forced to temporarily close last week due to technical issues.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) driver's license offices were back open and running again across the state Monday, after technical issues forced offices to shut down for a number of days last week.

A DPS spokesperson said no major issues were reported Monday, and that DPS was working to rebook customers impacted by the cancellations in order to give them priority rebooking as quickly as possible. Their goal is to reschedule those customers for appointments in the next two to three weeks.

DPS said the outage was due to an upgrade that caused the system to overload.

Steven Johnson managed to get his license renewed on Monday. He said he felt some relief after his appointment was initially canceled.

“It actually worked. I have been trying to get my license renewed for the last three weeks. This is the fourth time here and it finally processed," said Johnson.

Troy Jordan also got his licensed renewed after booking his appointment six weeks ago.

"I was apprehensive after all the problems they were having," said Jordan.

Jordan said he was able to get his license renewed, but he did have to wait a bit.

"I noticed they had like 38 stations, but they only had a few of them filled," Jordan said.

Matt Fernandez on social media: Facebook | X