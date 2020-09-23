Texas fifth grader's drawing wins 2020 Doodle for Google contest, and the message couldn't be more perfect for the times!

Sharon Kaur Sara's drawing about kindness will be featured on the Google homepage all day Wednesday.

It's the perfect message for this turbulent year that is 2020: stick together.

Google debuted Wednesday the winning submission for the U.S. 2020 Doodle for Google contest. It’s by an inspiring little artist named Sharon Kaur Sara from Frisco, Texas.

The fifth-grader's doodle is a colorful illustration called “Together As One” and will be viewable on the Google homepage all day in place of the company logo.

Thousands of U.S. students submit artwork to Google each year as part of the contest. The 2020 theme is “I show kindness by…”

“I show kindness by sticking together with my friends in tough times. I drew people coming together because of their personality,” the artist is quoted on the website.

She definitely fulfilled the assignment with a beautiful drawing of a diverse group of friends all holding hands.

It's perfect a 2020 message for the United States as we continue to support each other amid an unprecedented health crisis and a social movement for justice and racial equality.

Great work, Sharon!