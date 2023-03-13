U.S. Reps. Doggett, McCaul to participate in UT roundtable on Texas' growth in the semiconductor industry

The roundtable will cover key issues including applying for CHIPS grants and steps to ensure the state and the U.S. maintain a leadership position in the industry.

AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. House Reps. Michael McCaul (R-Austin) and Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin) will participate in a roundtable discussion Monday on maximizing the Lone Star State's growth in the semiconductor industry.

The roundtable will be hosted by the University of Texas at Austin (UT) and will cover key issues, including applying for CHIPS grants, workforce development and steps to ensure Texas and the U.S. maintain a leadership position in the industry.

In addition to McCaul and Doggett – who are co-chair of the Congressional High-Tech Caucus and a senior member of House Ways & Means and Budget Committees, respectively – the roundtable will also feature a number of other industry experts and business leaders. Among those are UT Austin President Jay Hartzell; J.D. Grom, a senior adviser on CHIPS implementation for the U.S. Department of Commerce; S.V. Sreenivasan, director of the Texas Institute for Electronics (TIE) and a professor of engineering at UT; and others.

The roundtable will be moderated by Stewart Barber with the Semiconductor Industry Association.

According to UT, TIE is "integral to this conversation." It is a public-private partnership between the state and "preeminent semiconductor systems and defense electronics companies, national labs and 13 academic institutions in Texas."

TIE aims to "restore leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing to the U.S., secure the supply chain, ensure national security, and educate the next generation of industry innovators in Texas," according to UT. Funding for the program comes from the "CHIPS and Science for America Act," part of President Joe Biden's economic plan to invest in America.

The UT roundtable will be held Monday from 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. in the Health Learning Building at Dell Medical School.