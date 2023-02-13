Man atop Dallas crane taken into custody after 24 hours, heavy rain

Dallas Fire-Rescue and SWAT crews were also responding to the scene, which was in the 1000 block of Singleton Boulevard.

DALLAS — A man who spent 24 hours atop a crane in Dallas, including during heavy rain Tuesday morning, was taken into police custody, officials said.

Police confirmed shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday that the man was in custody.

Officers waited for a crane operator to arrive, and then they brought the man down safely with a harness device, along with a Dallas Fire-Rescue crew member. Wind gusts were causing the boom of the crane to swing, so crews needed additional help from an operator before taking the man down.

The man, whose name has not been released, was then taken to a hospital for evaluation.

It wasn't yet clear if he was facing any charges.

The crane is located in the 1000 block of Singleton Boulevard near the Trinity Groves area of Dallas.

The man appeared to be in the cab of the crane Tuesday morning, as heavy rain showers moved through Dallas.

Dallas-Fire Rescue officials said the man became more cooperative with police overnight "as the circumstances began to take their toll on him." Police SWAT officers were initially planning to take the man down, but once he became more cooperative - and his condition "began to deteriorate" - firefighters were sent to handle the rescue.

Police, including SWAT, and Dallas Fire-Rescue crews initially responded to the scene around 8 a.m. Monday, when it was discovered the man had climbed to the top of the crane at a construction site.

Police initially reported the man appeared to possibly be in distress.

He remained on the crane throughout the day Monday, despite efforts from rescue crews to get him to come down. Crews were able to get the man water and what appeared to be food, but he apparently declined to come down.

At various points, he would walk along the top of the crane, including on cable, and climb to the top railing of the crane.

It was unclear who the man was or why he had climbed to the top of the crane.

By Tuesday morning, he was still there, despite a heavy rain storm that was moving through North Texas. The weather was not severe, and no lightning was seen in the area, though showers were heavy, at times, and wind gusts were kicking up as the rain moved through the area.

As police responded to the incident, they kept several blocks of Singleton Boulevard shut down, starting around Sylvan Avenue.