Court upholds mask mandates for 19 Texas school districts, including Austin ISD

The ruling upheld an injunction issued in August that said the governor's mask mandate was unlawful and exceeded his authority.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A state appeals court upheld an injunction that allowed 19 school districts, including Austin ISD, to require face masks despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order banning mask mandates.

According to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the ruling by the Third Court of Appeals upheld an injunction first issued in August by a district judge and blocked the governor's mask mandate as unlawful and exceeding his authority.

The state appeals court sided with a Travis County district judge in its ruling.

"The governor does not possess absolute authority under the Texas Disaster Act to preempt orders issued by governmental entities and officials," Justice Chari Kelly wrote for the appeals court panel.

Now, the case is headed to the Texas Supreme Court where similar rulings are waiting to be handled by the court.

Abbott argues that he has the power to issue emergency orders that can supersede local rules and suspend state laws that would let local officials issue mandates and other safety requirements. However, some school officials, county judges and other local leaders disagree. They contend that the Texas Disaster Act created a power-sharing arrangement that lets local entities fit health and safety rules to local conditions, per the Statesman.

Kelly wrote that the disaster act gives Abbott limited emergency power by allowing him to suspend regulatory statutes pertaining to "the conduct of state business."

School districts challenged the executive order, arguing that they implemented mask mandates based on nonregulatory laws that the governor had no authority to suspend, according to the report.

Masks were made optional on all Austin ISD campuses starting March 7 as COVID-19 infections have significantly decreased.

Read the full report on the Austin American-Statesman website.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube