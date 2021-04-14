Why did we get a conserve energy alert from ERCOT?

Tuesday's temperature was in the 80s, which many Texans would not consider "hot." So should we be worried going into summer?

AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday's temperature was in the 80s, which many Texans would not consider "hot." However, ERCOT sent out alerts and calls for conservation, bringing many of us back to memories of the February freeze.

"It's PTSD. It doesn't feel good. It doesn't look good," said Joshua Rhodes, a research associate at the Webber Energy Group at the University of Texas at Austin.

KVUE spoke with Rhodes to better understand why ERCOT sent out an alert on Tuesday.

"ERCOT has multiple levels of emergency conditions," said Rhodes. "They have three levels of what they call energy emergency alerts, and we got close to EEA or energy emergency alert level one."

For comparison, Rhodes said we were at level three during the February freeze.

He said moving to an EEA level one allowed ERCOT to access more resources than it normally does, meaning it can dispatch more power plants, helping to balance the supply and demand.

Rhodes said ERCOT has to hit level three before it does load sheds, otherwise known as blackouts. So why the alerts if we only hit level one?

Rhodes said the first reason was that demand was a bit higher than usual for this time of year.

"It's a little bit warmer outside, so the major metropolitan areas, the Metroplex, Austin, San Antonio and Houston, were in the mid-80s and so we were using air conditioning," said Rhodes. "But it's also that about half of our thermal fleets, our coal, natural gas, nuclear biomass fleet, was also offline for scheduled maintenance. And it's not unusual for a lot of power plants to be offline this time of year, but there are more of them offline at the same time this year than have been in previous years, and some of that is due to the fact that demand in ERCOT is growing. They're being used more. But also there's some residual maintenance that has to be done left over from the February freeze event."

Rhodes said scheduled maintenance needs to happen by mid-May to get ready for the summer so power plants can run in full and provide the needed energy.

"I don't think what happened yesterday is necessarily a harbinger of what's going to happen this summer," said Rhodes. "I think it's actually a bunch of power plants getting ready so that when we are all demanding electricity at the same time to run our air conditioners, that they'll be there."

Rhodes said the call for conservation was to get people to reduce usage so as to not put ERCOT's system under high stress. He explained when the system is under high stress, power plants have to take more maintenance because things wear out faster.